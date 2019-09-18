County commission schedules time for community comments

The Lake County Commission will meet on Thursday in the commission meeting room at the Lake County Courthouse.

Following routine business, Sheriff Tim Walburg will speak with commissioners regarding a county community event. Director of Equalization Rick Becker will present a pictometry agreement.

The commission is scheduled to adopt the county budget and approve the tax levy at 9:20 a.m.

Commissioner Roger Hageman is scheduled to present Highway Department matters. These include equipment, utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy and S.D. Network SDN, and a joint power force agreement with the state Department of Transportation for bridge flood reinspection.

Toby Morris with Dougherty & Co. LLC will again approach the county regarding a resolution to create a Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) district in northeastern Madison. The commission will also look at a resolution approving the developer's agreement.

Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will present a variance application from Michael Wheeler, an application for a conditional-use permit, and five plats.

Discussion items include the proposed speed zone on 241st Street near Chester, the results of a hearing on the maintenance of the Lake Thompson outlet, an SDMLWC/SDPAA loss control/safety achievement award, a public meeting regarding the Lake County transportation plan, and the emergency flood event.

Community comments will be heard before commissioners go into executive session for personnel matters.