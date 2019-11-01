Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Cranberry meatballs, onion roasted potatoes, Scandinavian blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Chicken and wild rice casserole, vegetable, warm cinnamon pears, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Philly cheese sandwich, diced potatoes, green beans, peaches
Friday: Oven-baked chicken, company potatoes, broccoli, pineapple, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Barbecued ribs, baked potato, lettuce salad, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Fish, diced potatoes, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole grian bread
Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, scalloped corn, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Parmesan chicken, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, whole grain bread
Friday: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Liver and onions, fried potatoes, vegetable, mixed fruit, whole grain bread
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Raised donut
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Cinnamon mini rolls
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Popcorn chicken and mashed potatoes, or chef salad; baby carrots, mixed fruit
Tuesday: Chili with cinnamon roll, or taco salad; corn, banana
Wednesday: Chicken wrap, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, pears
Thursday: Taco in a bag, or chef salad; taco beans, pineapple
Friday: Grilled cheese and fries, or taco salad; broccoli, peaches
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Fiestadas, green beans, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Walking tacos, corn, fresh fruit
Thursday: Tater tot hotdish, peas, peaches
Friday: Hamburgers, french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancakes
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Muffins
Thursday: Long johns
Lunch
Monday: Chicken wrap, carrots, mixed fruit
Tuesday: Chicken and fried rice, pineapple
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes, corn, peaches
Thursday: Fiestada pizza, fiesta taco beans, pears
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch bar, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Italian dunkers with sauce, or pork rib sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Italian dunkers with sauce, pork rib sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; green beans
Wednesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sausage pizza; baked fries. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, fajita chicken wrap, or cold cub sub; baked fries
Thursday: Elem: Tater tot casserole and bread, or popcorn chicken; carrots. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole with bread, popcorn chicken, or egg salad sub; carrots
Friday: Elem: Walking taco, or barbecued meatball sub; corn. HS/MS: Walking taco, barbecued meatball sub, or Italian sub; corn