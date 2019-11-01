Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Cranberry meatballs, onion roasted potatoes, Scandinavian blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Chicken and wild rice casserole, vegetable, warm cinnamon pears, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Philly cheese sandwich, diced potatoes, green beans, peaches

Friday: Oven-baked chicken, company potatoes, broccoli, pineapple, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Barbecued ribs, baked potato, lettuce salad, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Fish, diced potatoes, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole grian bread

Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, scalloped corn, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Parmesan chicken, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, whole grain bread

Friday: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Liver and onions, fried potatoes, vegetable, mixed fruit, whole grain bread

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Raised donut

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Cinnamon mini rolls

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Popcorn chicken and mashed potatoes, or chef salad; baby carrots, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Chili with cinnamon roll, or taco salad; corn, banana

Wednesday: Chicken wrap, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, pears

Thursday: Taco in a bag, or chef salad; taco beans, pineapple

Friday: Grilled cheese and fries, or taco salad; broccoli, peaches

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Fiestadas, green beans, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Walking tacos, corn, fresh fruit

Thursday: Tater tot hotdish, peas, peaches

Friday: Hamburgers, french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancakes

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Muffins

Thursday: Long johns

Lunch

Monday: Chicken wrap, carrots, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Chicken and fried rice, pineapple

Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes, corn, peaches

Thursday: Fiestada pizza, fiesta taco beans, pears

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch bar, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Italian dunkers with sauce, or pork rib sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Italian dunkers with sauce, pork rib sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; green beans

Wednesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sausage pizza; baked fries. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, fajita chicken wrap, or cold cub sub; baked fries

Thursday: Elem: Tater tot casserole and bread, or popcorn chicken; carrots. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole with bread, popcorn chicken, or egg salad sub; carrots

Friday: Elem: Walking taco, or barbecued meatball sub; corn. HS/MS: Walking taco, barbecued meatball sub, or Italian sub; corn