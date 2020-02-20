Lake County highway superintendent concerned about motorist safety

Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson finds himself between a rock and a hard place these days with 2019 flooding having exacerbated already deteriorating road conditions in the county.

On Tuesday morning, Nelson made the unpopular recommendation that three miles of asphalt be ground up to provide a safer roadway for motorists traveling County Road 35, also known as 454th Street. He also proposed adding a stabilization additive to the base and chip sealing the road next year.

"I'm not trying to eliminate asphalt," Nelson told commissioners. "I'm just trying to get safe roads in the county."

He said potholes in the three-mile stretch of County Road 35 between 241st Street and 244th Street create a safety hazard and could lead to an accident. Recently, a highway crew used more than a load of gravel to fill those potholes, but Nelson considers this a temporary fix.

Tom Mertz with Loiseau Construction of Flandreau shared a promotional video with commissioners and described his experience in using the stabilization additive. He said counties which have tried it find it saves blade time and saves gravel.

Mertz explained that his company grinds and reshapes the road before injecting the base stabilizer, so the roadway is ground twice, shaped twice and recompacted. Then the roadway is flooded and rolled dry to seal the top.

"If we stabilize the base, they can save $100,000 a mile," he said of later resurfacing. "There's a lot of belief there's strength in asphalt, but it's only as strong as you set it on, so fix the base."

He indicated that both asphalt and gravel provide the "wear surface" and that the base makes the difference when it comes to road durability.

The overall cost of the proposed project was not stated during the meeting, but it seemed to be approximately $141,590. Nelson said the cost of the additive for three miles would be $35,640. Mertz said the cost of grinding up the asphalt and shaping the road would be $35,317 per mile.

Nelson admitted that flooding had caused such widespread damage that it might be necessary to grind up other sections of asphalt as well. He said he did not know when, with the budget that he has, he could put any of these sections on the Five-Year Transportation Plan.

"We have a lot of county roads that are really getting pounded with truck traffic," Nelson said.

He reiterated several times during the course of the discussion that his goal is to have safe roads throughout the county.

Public comments suggested the roadway has been neglected in recent years, and those who use it frequently are not pleased with the plan to grind up the gravel.

Jim Miles of McCook County, who uses the road to get corn and soybeans to market, described driving on the road and indicated opposition to having gravel replace asphalt.

Greg Gutzman said he drives the three-mile stretch under discussion every day. He noted the road received heavy use when SD-19 was reconstructed and indicated a desire to have it on the five-year plan before it is ground up.

"If it doesn't get put in the five-year plan, I'm afraid it won't get back to asphalt," he said.

Charlie Johnson said that when the road was paved, "it was done on the cheap," and asked that funds which would be used to grind up and stabilize that section of roadway be saved and used to resurface it in 2021. He indicated it is a heavily-used road and depaving would also impact access to St. Peter on the Prairie, a nonprofit community center established in a former Lutheran church.

Johnson acknowledged that with 220 miles of paved roadway, the county has "a big balancing act in front of you." He suggested conducting a study of the roads and having an internal 15- or 20-year plan.

Austin Gaspar also described the dangerous road conditions and noted the impact on the businesses both he and his wife have. He, too, expressed reservations about having the surface ground up.

"If this road gets ground up, it will never be asphalt again," Gaspar said.

In response to community comments, Mertz argued that patching the road would be "throwing good money after bad."

"You'd do better to build a base to start with," he said.

He explained the project could be done in three days and that motorists would have to slow down but could get through. He did not make similar assurances that farm equipment could pass the construction equipment.

In response to questioning, Metz said the base stabilizer is water soluble and would not damage vehicles. He also explained a couple ways his company could work with the county to replace culverts at the same time.

As the commission prepared to vote, Nelson said it would cost the county more if they waited to address issues on that stretch of road. He also emphasized motorist safety.

"We need to do something for the safety of the traveling public on that section of the road," he said.

Prior to the vote, Commissioner Aaron Johnson tried to get assurances that the road would be put on the five-year plan, but Shelli Gust, commission administrative assistant, said that discussion should be saved for another time.

"You can direct the highway superintendent to do that, but I don't know what his vision is," she said.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to allow the project to go to bid. After being unable to get assurances the roadway would be on the five-year plan, Johnson voted nay.

Nelson also asked the commission to approve a change to the county's Five-Year Transportation Plan. Instead of paving one mile of County Road 41 south of SD-34, he proposed paving one mile of County Road 17 north of SD-34.

"We're losing the asphalt surface and getting to the aggregate base," he said.

County Road 17 is scheduled for resurfacing in 2022 and '23.

The final subject Nelson introduced involved saving money on the 2020 overlay project. He said he spoke with state Department of Transportation engineers and learned he could change the aggregate base without compromising the quality of the roadway. By doing so, he could save $110,000 per mile.

"I've been sitting here trying to figure out the best way to spend out dollars," he told commissioners.

Nelson asked for their support in changing the bid to reflect what he had learned. The commission supported this recommendation.