Chester board meets Monday

The Chester Area School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.

The board will approve financial reports and hear reports from Janet Park of the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and the Chester business manager.

Reports will also be presented by the elementary principal regarding preschool registration, kindergarten screening and Read Across America; and the secondary principal regarding senior projects, a middle school academic fair, high school career day on March 13, and activities.

The superintendent's report will include the resignation of varsity girls' basketball head coach Dustin Huisman; Laura Biagi as District Teacher of the year; and strategic planning.

An executive session is on the agenda for personnel matters.