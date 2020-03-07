March 7, 2020

Chester board meets Monday - Daily Leader Extra : Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Chester board meets Monday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 3:54 pm

Chester board meets Monday By Staff Madison Daily Leader

The Chester Area School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.

The board will approve financial reports and hear reports from Janet Park of the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and the Chester business manager.

Reports will also be presented by the elementary principal regarding preschool registration, kindergarten screening and Read Across America; and the secondary principal regarding senior projects, a middle school academic fair, high school career day on March 13, and activities.

The superintendent's report will include the resignation of varsity girls' basketball head coach Dustin Huisman; Laura Biagi as District Teacher of the year; and strategic planning.

An executive session is on the agenda for personnel matters.

  • Print

Posted in on Friday, March 6, 2020 3:54 pm.

Local Videos

© Copyright 2020, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.