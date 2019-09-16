Lake County flood: Social media provides bet updates

Lake County Emergency Management is advising people to check social media to get updates regarding road closures and other matters related to area flooding.

Following nearly 12 inches of rain over the course of two days last week, widespread flooding inundated homes and closed city streets, dividing Madison in half. At one point, utilities were out in approximately one-fourth of the city.

County roads and rural residents were also affected. Those around area lakes were asked to evacuate or used sandbags to protect their property.

Over the weekend, city and county officials used Facebook to notify area residents of the city utility department's efforts to restore power, of the need for volunteers to fill sandbags, and of the ever-changing road situation.

"We're trying to get as many roads open as we can," Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer said in a phone interview on Monday morning.

Agencies posting information include the Lake County Emergency Management Office, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Madison Police Department and City of Madison Municipal Utilities. To ensure the widest coverage, many posts were shared by several users.

In addition to the changing road situations, social media was used to request help for returning residents to Bethel Lutheran Home on Sunday morning and to notify community residents that the Red Cross shelter closed on Sunday at 7 p.m. when no more individuals were using it. Aerial photos were also posted to show the widespread flooding.

Keefer indicated that despite the flooding and the hardship experienced as a result, the county did not experience any medical emergencies or loss of life.

Congressman Dusty Johnson was scheduled to be in Madison to review the situation on Monday afternoon.