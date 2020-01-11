Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Mexican beef rice casserole, fiesta blend vegetable, fiesta corn strips, fruit
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baby carrots, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, peaches, whole grain bread
Friday: Ham, sweet potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken pot pie, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Lasagna, cole slaw, apple crisp, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Barbecued chicken breast, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread
Thursday: Stuffed pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Bean and ham soup, grilled cheese sandwich, peaches, crackers
Saturday: Liver and onions, baked potato, carrots, mixed fruit, whole grain bread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pizza, mixed vegetables, strawberries
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, peas, pears
Thursday: Corn dogs, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit
Friday: No school
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancakes
Tuesday: Waffles
Wednesday: Breakfast bar
Thursday: Donut
Lunch
Monday: Mr. Rib sandwich, green beans, pineapple
Tuesday: Corn dog, tri-tater, peaches
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, applesauce
Thursday: Pizza, peas, mixed fruit
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Pancakes, or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast taco, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast taco, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: Dutch waffle, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Dutch waffle, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Breakfast sliders, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast sliders, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cinnamon toast crunch, breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Chicken alfredo pasta, or corn dog; broccoli, breadstick. HS/MS: Chicken alfredo pasta, corn dog, or turkey and cheese sub; broccoli
Tuesday: Elem: Meatloaf, or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, gravy, bread. HS/MS: Meatloaf, or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, gravy, bread
Wednesday: Elem: Teriyaki chicken with rice, cheeseburger, or ham and swiss sub; carrots. HS/MS: Grilled chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or cold cut sub; carrots
Thursday: Elem: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic toast, or crispy chicken sandwich; jello. HS/MS: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic toast, crispy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; jello
Friday: Elem: Beef soft-shell tacos, or cheese quesadillas; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Beef soft-shell tacos,k cheese quesadilla, or Italian sub; crispy tater tots