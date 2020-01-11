Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Mexican beef rice casserole, fiesta blend vegetable, fiesta corn strips, fruit

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baby carrots, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, peaches, whole grain bread

Friday: Ham, sweet potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken pot pie, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Lasagna, cole slaw, apple crisp, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Barbecued chicken breast, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread

Thursday: Stuffed pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Bean and ham soup, grilled cheese sandwich, peaches, crackers

Saturday: Liver and onions, baked potato, carrots, mixed fruit, whole grain bread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Pizza, mixed vegetables, strawberries

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, peas, pears

Thursday: Corn dogs, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit

Friday: No school

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancakes

Tuesday: Waffles

Wednesday: Breakfast bar

Thursday: Donut

Lunch

Monday: Mr. Rib sandwich, green beans, pineapple

Tuesday: Corn dog, tri-tater, peaches

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, applesauce

Thursday: Pizza, peas, mixed fruit

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Pancakes, or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast taco, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast taco, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Dutch waffle, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Dutch waffle, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Breakfast sliders, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast sliders, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cinnamon toast crunch, breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Chicken alfredo pasta, or corn dog; broccoli, breadstick. HS/MS: Chicken alfredo pasta, corn dog, or turkey and cheese sub; broccoli

Tuesday: Elem: Meatloaf, or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, gravy, bread. HS/MS: Meatloaf, or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, gravy, bread

Wednesday: Elem: Teriyaki chicken with rice, cheeseburger, or ham and swiss sub; carrots. HS/MS: Grilled chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or cold cut sub; carrots

Thursday: Elem: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic toast, or crispy chicken sandwich; jello. HS/MS: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic toast, crispy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; jello

Friday: Elem: Beef soft-shell tacos, or cheese quesadillas; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Beef soft-shell tacos,k cheese quesadilla, or Italian sub; crispy tater tots