January 22, 2020

Severe weather contributes to Saturday accident - Daily Leader Extra : Local News

Severe weather contributes to Saturday accident

Posted: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:03 pm

Severe weather contributes to Saturday accident By CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

Personnel with the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Saturday southeast of Wentworth. Severe weather conditions, including blowing snow, contributed to the accident.

Sheriff Tim Walburg reported that sheriff's personnel received the accident call at 2:13 p.m. regarding an incident on SD-34 near the intersection of 465th Ave.

A crossover vehicle driven by Michael Bott, 50, of Colman was traveling east and became stuck in a snow drift blocking the roadway. While Bott was stuck, his vehicle was rear-ended by a sports-utility vehicle driven by Mason Griebel, 20, of Madison.

Bott was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor. Griebel was driving a 2005 GMC Yukon. Both automobiles were towed from the scene.

Other weather-related difficulties

Walburg reported that sheriff's personnel responded to three other weather-related incidents in which people were stuck in snow drifts in the roadway.

No vehicular damage was reported related to those accidents.

Posted in on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:03 pm.

