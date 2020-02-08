Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, rice, vegetable stir fry blend, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Parmesan chicken, parslied potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Thursday: Boneless barbecued pork ribs, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, whole grain bread
Friday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, warmed apples, breadstick, lettuce salad and tomatoes, chocolate mousse
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken pot pie, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread
Thursday: Tacos, vegetables, diced potatoes, mixed fruit
Friday: Spaghetti, meatballs, lettuce salad and tomatoes, fruit dessert, whole grain bread
Saturday: Liver and onions, baked potato, carrots, mixed fruit, whole grain bread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Crispitos, green beans, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, crackers, cheese slices, pineapple
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, carrots, pudding, fresh fruit
Thursday: Hamburgers, french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit
Friday: No school
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Waffles
Tuesday: Breakfast croissant
Wednesday: Muffins
Thursday: Long john
Lunch
Monday: Mr. Rib sandwich, green beans, mixed fruit
Tuesday: Hot dog, baked beans, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, peas, peaches, cookie
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Biscuits with country gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Biscuits with country gravy and sausage patty, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut
Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, or chicken wrap; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, chicken wrap, or turkey and cheese sub; crispy tater tots
Tuesday: Elem: Italian dunkers with sauce, or pork rib sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Italian dunkers with sauce, pork rib sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; green beans
Wednesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sausage pizza, baked fries. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, tangerine chicken wrap, or cold cut sub; baked fries
Thursday: Elem: Doritos walking taco, or barbecued meatball sub; corn. HS/MS: Doritos walking taco, barbecued meatball sub, or egg salad sub; corn
Friday: No school