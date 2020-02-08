Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, rice, vegetable stir fry blend, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Parmesan chicken, parslied potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread

Thursday: Boneless barbecued pork ribs, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, whole grain bread

Friday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, warmed apples, breadstick, lettuce salad and tomatoes, chocolate mousse

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken pot pie, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread

Thursday: Tacos, vegetables, diced potatoes, mixed fruit

Friday: Spaghetti, meatballs, lettuce salad and tomatoes, fruit dessert, whole grain bread

Saturday: Liver and onions, baked potato, carrots, mixed fruit, whole grain bread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Crispitos, green beans, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, crackers, cheese slices, pineapple

Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, carrots, pudding, fresh fruit

Thursday: Hamburgers, french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit

Friday: No school

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Waffles

Tuesday: Breakfast croissant

Wednesday: Muffins

Thursday: Long john

Lunch

Monday: Mr. Rib sandwich, green beans, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Hot dog, baked beans, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, peas, peaches, cookie

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Biscuits with country gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Biscuits with country gravy and sausage patty, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, or chicken wrap; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, chicken wrap, or turkey and cheese sub; crispy tater tots

Tuesday: Elem: Italian dunkers with sauce, or pork rib sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Italian dunkers with sauce, pork rib sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; green beans

Wednesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sausage pizza, baked fries. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, tangerine chicken wrap, or cold cut sub; baked fries

Thursday: Elem: Doritos walking taco, or barbecued meatball sub; corn. HS/MS: Doritos walking taco, barbecued meatball sub, or egg salad sub; corn

Friday: No school