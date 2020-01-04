Madison city commissioners to consider spring election date

The Madison City Commission will consider establishing a 2020 election date when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners will also consider inviting the Madison Central School District to hold a joint election on April 14, 2020, for any school board seats that are up for election. City commissioners Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Johnson have their current terms ending in 2020.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Approving the appointment of Katherine Gunderson to The Community Center governing board.

-- Designating as the depositories for municipal funds during 2020 Wells Fargo Bank, First Bank & Trust, Great Western Bank, South Dakota Public Funds

Investment Trust, and U.S. Bank.

-- Designating the Madison Daily Leader as the city's legal newspaper during 2020.

-- Approving city employee salaries and wages for 2020.