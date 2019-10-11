No injuries in Fri. rollover near Ramona

Personnel with the Lake County Sheriff's Office were called to a rollover accident on Friday about 1 mile southeast of Ramona in which no injuries were reported.

The accident occurred near the intersection of 227th St. and 451st Ave. when a vehicle driven by Pierre Van Der Merwe, 37, of Watertown went off the road. Van Der Merwe was traveling north on 451st Ave. when he entered a soft shoulder of a gravel roadway.

Van Der Merwe attempted to pull away from the soft shoulder, but he over-corrected causing his van to go into the west ditch. The van rolled into a field.

His vehicle, 2005 Ford van, was considered total loss.