Madison School Board to review school district policies

The Madison School Board will hear the first readings of changes to school district policies related to school board and school administrator responsibilities when board members meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Room 400 at the high school.

The first readings involve policies regarding school board member conflicts of interest, meeting agenda formats, the preparation and release of meeting agendas, school district policy publication, and superintendents' authority in the absence of a specific policy.

The board members will review personnel changes that include hiring Paul Morin as a weekend custodian and Megan Padgett as a high school paraprofessional. Several persons were also hired as playground supervisors: Morgan Metzinger, Noah Guse, Savannah Miller, Regan Olson, Grace Bauer and Beth Himley. Chad White was assigned to work as an assistant varsity track and field coach.

The board members will consider acknowledging an early-retirement request and approving two open-enrollment applications from students.

They will also review several school board policies that include defining the school board's legal status, school board member authority, school board elections, board members' oath of office, school board members' code of ethics, the relationship between the board members and superintendents, school board committees, meeting quorums, board voting methods, and public participation during board meetings.