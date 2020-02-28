February 28, 2020

County commission to auction land parcels

County commission to auction land parcels

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 3:40 pm

By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Five parcels of land will be auctioned at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday by the Lake County Commission. The auction will come near the end of a brief meeting which begins at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.

Prior to the auction, the commissioners will conduct routine business, consider an application for a special malt beverage and wine license for Chef Dominique's Catering and Banquet, consider a personnel matter presented by Sheriff Tim Walburg, consider three boring applications from Gracevale Hutterian Brethren, and approve an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for a rumble strip, pavement marking and signing project.

The parcels of land are slivers which technology has identified between platted lots.

Discussion items include a request from Wilde Air Service, LLC for a road landing permit and the Easter holiday.

Posted in on Friday, February 28, 2020 3:40 pm.

