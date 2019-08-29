Burglars break into Nunda Bar & Grill

An attempt to burglarize the Nunda Bar & Grill on Wednesday was apparently thwarted by the business' security alarm.

Although the thief (or thieves) were not apparently successful in stealing any money or valuables from the Nunda Bar, they did leave behind property damage.

Chris Hansen, Nunda Bar owner, said she was alerted at 6:03 a.m. on Wednesday by a security company that an alarm was activated at the bar and grill which is located on Nunda's Main Street. Hansen reported that she arrived at the Nunda Bar within minutes after receiving the call.

According to Hansen, no intruders were found at the scene but the burglars did leave damage to the building. Although two doors were locked with dead-bolts, the burglars ripped the doors from the doorjambs to enter the building.

Hansen said the burglars broke open the bar's rear door on the building's west side. They also broke open the door to the business' dining room located on the south side of the bar and grill.

The intruders also took the screen off of a window located on the building's west side. Hansen said they were probably deterred from entering through the window due to a set of bars.

Hansen said the burglars likely knew that they had activated the security alarm when they entered the bar and grill. She said the intruders left signs that they had searched her office but nothing of value was missing. Nothing was stolen from other areas of the bar and grill.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department met with Hansen on Wednesday to collect information about the break-in.

Hansen said local residents noticed a white pickup parked in Nunda early Wednesday which was a vehicle not ordinarily seen in the community. Residents also believe the pickup ran with a loud engine.