City to review airport project change order

The Madison City Commission will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a change order for a construction project at the city airport when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

Midland Contracting Inc. has requested that city officials approve a change order for the parallel taxiway project at the Madison Municipal Airport.

The BNSF Railway Company has also asked the city commissioners to agree to a pipeline license for a water main located at Division Ave.

The commissioners will also consider setting a bid date for the city electric department so that contractors can submit bids to provide padmount switchgear, transformers, cable and streetlight poles.

The commissioners have also scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to discuss personnel issues that include the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term, employee, does not include any independent contractor.