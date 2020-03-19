March 19, 2020

Wohlers seeks seat on Lake County Commission

Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 2:44 pm

By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke announced on Wednesday afternoon that Philip Wohlers, Republican, has filed a petition for a seat on the Lake County Commission.

He joins incumbent Deb Reinicke, Republican; incumbent Roger Hageman, Republican; John Doblar, Democrat; and Adam Leighton, Republican.

Three seats are up for grabs this year -- those held by Reinicke, Hageman and Dennis Slaughter. To date, Slaughter has not filed a petition.

Three other county positions are also open this year: state's attorney, treasurer and coroner. Thus far, the only candidates are those currently holding the positions: State's Attorney Wendy Kloeppner, Republican; Coroner Mark Rustand, Republican; and Treasurer Deb Walburg, Republican.

Republicans who wish to file a petition for county office need 25 signatures; Democrats need 27; and Libertarians need a single signature. Their deadline is March 31.

Independents who wish to file a petition have until April 28 to do so. They need 53 signatures.

The ballot for the June 2 primary will include Republican commission candidates, according to Janke.

