The Lake County Weed & Pest Board will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. in the lunch room at the Lake County Highway Department office.

The agenda includes term board members, a new board member and election of officers; weed enforcements; a chemical bid for 2019 (bid purchase off state bid); 2019 and '20 budgets; a weed notice, weed grant and weed equipment; and spring/fall spraying.