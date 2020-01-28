Madison firefighters extinguish Saturday kitchen fire

Madison firefighters were called to a residence in north Madison on Saturday morning to extinguish a kitchen fire that originated from a stove.

Fire Chief Randy Minnaert reported that his department received the emergency call at 10:25 a.m. and sent three fire trucks to the scene located on the 200 block of N.W. 7th St. in Madison.

At the scene, firefighters found a smoke-filled house with a fire centered in the kitchen. Minnaert said the fire had originated from a cooking stove.

According to Minnaert, a female occupant of the house had just returned to the house and found the building filled with smoke and the smoke alarm activated. Although the fire had started at the kitchen's electric range, the occupant said she had not used the oven that morning for cooking.

Minnaert said the house received substantial smoke damage, but fire damage was limited to the kitchen.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The firefighters returned to the fire station at 11:10 a.m.