Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Hot hamburger sandwich, corn, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Chicken and wild rice casserole, vegetable, warm cinnamon pears, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, breadstick, fruit crisp, romaine lettuce salad
Thursday: Swiss steak, baked potato, spiced peaches, whole grain bread
Friday: Zuppa Italian sausage soup, breadstick, warmed apples, crackers
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend vegetables, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Citrus chicken, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Lasagna, lettuce salad, warm apples, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread
Thursday: Ginger pork chop, baked potato, vegetable, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pineapple, whole grain bread
Saturday: Liver and onions, fried potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Breakfast sausage pizza
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Waffle sticks
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Chicken tenders and tater tots, or chef salad; green beans, pears
Tuesday: Italian dunkers with sauce, or taco salad; baby carrots, apple slices
Wednesday: Crispitos, or crispy chicken salad; taco beans, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Tangerine chicken with rice and egg rolls, or chef salad; celery sticks, peaches
Friday: Shrimp poppers and chips, or taco salad; baby carrots, mixed fruit
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Goulash, green beans, peaches
Wednesday: Fajitas, corn, fresh fruit
Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, crackers, cheese slices, applesauce
Friday: Barbecued rib patty, french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Breakfast bar
Tuesday: Muffins
Wednesday: Pancake sausage stick
Thursday: Cinnamon rolls
Lunch
Monday: Corn dog, tri-tater, pineapple
Tuesday: Mexi tots, fiesta taco beans, applesauce
Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic toast, corn, peaches
Thursday: Mr. Rib on a bun, carrots, pears
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Biscuit with country gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, or chicken wrap and crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, chicken wrap, or turkey and cheese sub; crispy tater tots
Tuesday: Elem: Italian dunkers with sauce, or pork rib sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Italian dunkers with sauce, pork rib sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; green beans
Wednesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sausage pizza; baked fries. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, tangerine chicken wrap, or cold cub sub; baked fries
Thursday: Elem: Tater tot casserole, or popcorn chicken; bread, carrots. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole and bread, popcorn chicken and bread, or egg salad sub; carrots
Friday: Elem: Walking taco, or barbecued meatball sub; corn. HS/MS: Walking taco, barbecued meatball sub, or Italian sub; corn