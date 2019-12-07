Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Hot hamburger sandwich, corn, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Chicken and wild rice casserole, vegetable, warm cinnamon pears, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, breadstick, fruit crisp, romaine lettuce salad

Thursday: Swiss steak, baked potato, spiced peaches, whole grain bread

Friday: Zuppa Italian sausage soup, breadstick, warmed apples, crackers

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend vegetables, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Citrus chicken, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Lasagna, lettuce salad, warm apples, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread

Thursday: Ginger pork chop, baked potato, vegetable, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread

Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pineapple, whole grain bread

Saturday: Liver and onions, fried potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast sausage pizza

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Waffle sticks

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Chicken tenders and tater tots, or chef salad; green beans, pears

Tuesday: Italian dunkers with sauce, or taco salad; baby carrots, apple slices

Wednesday: Crispitos, or crispy chicken salad; taco beans, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Tangerine chicken with rice and egg rolls, or chef salad; celery sticks, peaches

Friday: Shrimp poppers and chips, or taco salad; baby carrots, mixed fruit

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Goulash, green beans, peaches

Wednesday: Fajitas, corn, fresh fruit

Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, crackers, cheese slices, applesauce

Friday: Barbecued rib patty, french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast bar

Tuesday: Muffins

Wednesday: Pancake sausage stick

Thursday: Cinnamon rolls

Lunch

Monday: Corn dog, tri-tater, pineapple

Tuesday: Mexi tots, fiesta taco beans, applesauce

Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic toast, corn, peaches

Thursday: Mr. Rib on a bun, carrots, pears

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Biscuit with country gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, or chicken wrap and crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, chicken wrap, or turkey and cheese sub; crispy tater tots

Tuesday: Elem: Italian dunkers with sauce, or pork rib sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Italian dunkers with sauce, pork rib sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; green beans

Wednesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sausage pizza; baked fries. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, tangerine chicken wrap, or cold cub sub; baked fries

Thursday: Elem: Tater tot casserole, or popcorn chicken; bread, carrots. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole and bread, popcorn chicken and bread, or egg salad sub; carrots

Friday: Elem: Walking taco, or barbecued meatball sub; corn. HS/MS: Walking taco, barbecued meatball sub, or Italian sub; corn