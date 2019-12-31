Olivier places 2nd in state FFA judging

Ashton Olivier of Chester placed second in agricultural broadcasting/journalism judging as part of a statewide Future Farmers of America event held earlier this month in Pierre.

Olivier, a sophomore at Chester High School, was a member of an eight-student team from his school that participated in the FFA Leadership Development Events gathering.

In Olivier's ag-journalism competition, the students are given 30 minutes to prepare a script for a five-minute agriculture radio newscast and then "air" their broadcast. Olivier said the FFA participants each received a packet of news articles, ag market reports, weather forecasts and commentaries.

According to Olivier, he chose the articles that he wanted for the five-minute broadcast. He also created a commercial for Andrew Autobody, a local auto-repair shop.

"I tried to pick out articles that were easy to read," Olivier said. He remembered that one news story focused on U.S. beef exports to China.

For the actual competition, Olivier said the FFA'ers walked into a room where the broadcast participants performed their readings. The room was pretty plainly outfitted and the students couldn't see the judges, but a timer was displayed to track the "broadcast's" length.

Olivier said he initially signed up for the ag broadcast judging at the advice of Andrew Jensen, Chester's ag teacher and FFA adviser. He won the district competition held in November before he traveled to Pierre with the Chester team. Olivier also placed second in a contest held at South Dakota State University before the district competition.

According to Olivier, he learned several new skills for delivering a good news broadcast, including adjusting the pitch of his voice and speaking clearly to listeners.

"Yeah, that's one improvement," Olivier said. "My enunciation has gotten better."

Olivier's score for the state ag-broadcast judging was 261.5 out of a possible 330 points. For his first-place finish in district competition, Olivier earned 324 out of a possible 330 points.

The Pierre ag-broadcast competition was sponsored by Ludens Implement of Humboldt.

State FFA officials reported that nearly 500 FFA members from across South Dakota met on Dec. 9 in Pierre to participate in the state FFA Leadership Development Events. The FFA'ers qualified for the state event by participating in district competitions that advanced the top two teams and top three individuals from each of the seven FFA districts in South Dakota.

The FFA members competed in parliamentary procedure, extemporaneous public speaking, ag sales, marketing plans and FFA creed speaking.

An FFA member from Howard earned honors at the state competition. Logan Schlim of Howard placing fifth in the employment-interview skills judging. The FFA'ers were required to complete a job application form, write a letter of application and a resume, participate in a job interview and compose a follow-up letter.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture sponsored the interview-skills judging.