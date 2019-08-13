Madison School Board OKs curriculum director contract

The Madison School Board approved on Monday a contract between the school district and Dianna Tyler that will have Tyler serving as Madison Central's curriculum director during the 2019-20 school year.

Serving as an independent contractor, Tyler is expected to manage the school district's course of study for students and staff development plans. She also has responsibilities in assisting the school administrators in purchasing equipment needed to teach classes and preparing the classes.

Among her duties, Tyler is expected to provide staff workshops and professional development presentations. If necessary, she will also hold meetings with parents related to the implementation of new student curriculum.

The Madison Central School District will pay Tyler a fee of $17,400 during her contract for 42 days of service. Tyler and the Madison Central principals will organize her work schedule, and she will receive monthly payments.

The end of the contract is scheduled on June 30, 2020.

Personnel

Superintendent Joel Jorgenson added several personnel items to the agenda at the start of Monday's meeting.

Along with approving Megan Schuh's resignation as a middle school reading teacher, the board members were asked to approve Shannon Gerry's resignation as a high school paraprofessional. The board was also asked to approve the hiring of Laurie Macziewski and Kim Seitz as part-time Title I instructors.

Free cafeteria meals

The school board members approved a proposal to serve free breakfasts and lunches in school cafeterias from Aug. 22 through Aug. 30.

The meals are available to all public school students.

Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, has told board members that the Madison Central School District has the funds available in its school-meals program to pay for the free meals.

Brooks said the seven-day program would provide additional time for eligible families to enroll their children in the reduced-cost or free cafeteria meal programs offered by the school district.

Summer meal program

During the administrators' reports, Brooks told the school board members that the school district's free summer lunch program served 3,073 meals in total from early June to early August. The lunch program served an average of 72 students each day that meals were served.

The first stage of Madison's 2019 free-lunch program started on June 3 and ran until July 3. After a holiday break on July 4-5, the program's second stage served lunches from July 8 through Aug. 2.

Special school board meeting

The board members also approved a special meeting on Wednesday morning to consider approval of a certified teacher contract. The members will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 14 in Room 400 at the high school.