July 12, 2019

Lunch Menus - Daily Leader Extra : Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Lunch Menus

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 12, 2019 2:01 pm

Lunch Menus By Staff Madison Daily Leader

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, roasted broccoli, fruit crisp, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Taco salad, vegetables, fruit

Thursday: Boneless barbecued pork ribs, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Meatloaf, baked potato, beets, pears, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Ginger pork chops, sweet potatoes, vegetable, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Cold cut sub, macaroni salad, fruit

Wednesday: Pizza, cole slaw, fruit

Thursday: Meatloaf, company potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Barbecued chicken breast, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread

Saturday: Egg bake, hashbrowns, peas, fruit, cinnamon roll

MADISON CENTRAL

SUMMER FOOD SERVICE

Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich, tater tots, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Cheese pizza, carrots, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Turkey and cheese sub, lettuce salad, fruit, milk

Thursday: Chicken nuggets with bread, corn, fruit, milk

Friday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, fruit, milk

  • Print

Posted in on Friday, July 12, 2019 2:01 pm.

Local Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.