Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, roasted broccoli, fruit crisp, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Taco salad, vegetables, fruit
Thursday: Boneless barbecued pork ribs, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Meatloaf, baked potato, beets, pears, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Ginger pork chops, sweet potatoes, vegetable, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Cold cut sub, macaroni salad, fruit
Wednesday: Pizza, cole slaw, fruit
Thursday: Meatloaf, company potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Barbecued chicken breast, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread
Saturday: Egg bake, hashbrowns, peas, fruit, cinnamon roll
MADISON CENTRAL
SUMMER FOOD SERVICE
Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich, tater tots, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Cheese pizza, carrots, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Turkey and cheese sub, lettuce salad, fruit, milk
Thursday: Chicken nuggets with bread, corn, fruit, milk
Friday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, fruit, milk