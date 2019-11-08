Rutland School Board meets Monday

The Rutland School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the board room of the Rutland School.

In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lake Educational Cooperative and reports from Principal Brian Brosnahan and Superintendent Peter Books.

The board will hold the second reading of policies under review as part of a continuous cycle of review, take action on Oldham-Ramona-Rutland coaching contracts, and appoint a member to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota Legislative Action Network.