August 31, 2019

County schedules budget hearing

County schedules budget hearing

Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019 2:33 pm

By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Lake County commission will hold a provisional budget hearing at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.

The hearing will be held as part of a regular meeting scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. In addition to routine business, the commission will consider an application from Janet Haak to use 4-H buildings and grounds, and a resolution regarding unclaimed property from Treasurer Deb Walburg prior to the hearing.

Following the budget hearing, the commission will consider the following matters related to the county highway department: cellphone/equipment and five utility occupancy applications.

At 9:50 a.m., the commission will hold a hearing regarding a supplemental budget resolution for the highway road and bridge fund and for the judicial budget. In addition, the commission will approve an automatic budget supplement for the Sheriff's Office.

Discussion items include a proposed speed zone on 241st Street near Chester and a hearing on maintenance of the Lake Thompson outlet.

The agenda notes county offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day, and the second commission meeting in September has been moved from Tuesday, Sept. 17, to Thursday, Sept. 19, due to a conflict. The South Dakota Association of County Commissioners and the South Dakota Association of County Officials will be holding a convention in Pierre on Sept. 16-17.

Posted in on Friday, August 30, 2019 2:33 pm.

