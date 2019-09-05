Washington Ave. businesses focusing on the positive

Businesses along Washington Avenue don't deny they have been impacted by this summer's road construction project, but the extent of the impact varies widely.

Some business owners don't even want to talk about it. Others have been proactive in addressing the challenges or have experienced minimal impact due to the nature of their business. Others simply try to look at the bright side.

Shari Eliason at 2nd Street Diner is in the latter category.

"We try to be positive about it," she commented, sitting down in the near-empty diner shortly after noon on Wednesday.

"You have to get here to do business here," she said. "Sometimes it's a challenge to get in here and sometimes it's possible."

The diner has attempted to be proactive in the face of that challenge. They had signs made which the state Department of Transportation put out to direct customers to an access point. Too, when customers have called the diner, Eliason has provided verbal directions. It helped.

"We have some good days, and we have some quieter days," she said.

Eliason has managed to find a bright spot even on the slow days. She and her three-year-old godson can watch construction from the front window of the diner -- for hours at a time.

"It's painful, but we're doing OK," Eliason said.

She noted they have known about the project for five years and said it's important as a business owner to set the tone, both for employees and for customers.

"There's no reason to get angry. We try to look for the bright spots," she reiterated.

She admits the loss of summer business is noticeable, and faithful customers have commented on the challenges they experience in reaching the diner. However, weekend business has remained strong, and she notes their business is no worse off than others.

"We'll have a great summer next year," she stated optimistically.

The DOT is equally optimistic. The construction company paved roadways on both Monday and Tuesday and has plans -- weather permitting -- to continue paving on Saturday.

"Hopefully in a few weeks it will look a lot different," said Kirk Henderson, the DOT project engineer.

The $7.9 million project got off to a late start due to the wet spring and continued rains throughout the summer months. As a result, some of the cleanup work for the project may be done next year, but the paving will be done this year, according to Henderson.

"As long as we have a dry fall or a decent fall, we shouldn't have any problem getting it done," he stated.

Randy Schaefer with State Farm Insurance said he's been encouraged by the progress seen recently but has been focused on the positive throughout the project -- specifically, the infrastructure improvements. In the past, businesses in his strip mall along Washington Ave. have had to cope with freezing water pipes.

"We can get some peace of mind when the frost comes out of the ground," he noted.

In addition to roadway improvements, the Washington project has involved city infrastructure improvements. Chad Comes, Madison city engineer, said the wet spring impacted their project as well.

"Higher groundwater levels made this a bit more challenging for the contractors," he commented.

However, that portion of the project is around 85% complete and should not cause any delays in the surfacing schedule, according to Comes.

Dustin Ragsdale, manager at Verizon Wireless, described the construction project as "entertaining," saying it was more interesting to watch construction crews than traffic.

"It hasn't affected us as much as I thought it would," he said, regarding business.

He attributes this to the loyalty of community members and to the fact that AT&T no longer has a storefront in Madison.

"If they need cell phone service, there's only one cell phone service in town and that is us," he said.

Not knowing in advance how his business would be impacted, he did have a Plan B in his back pocket. If customers were unable to access the store, he was going to put a tent on Egan Avenue. However, that was not necessary.

Going into the fall, Ragsdale is looking forward to offering the tantalizing possibility of an iPhone launch and good deals. Whether that comes to pass or not, he said staff remains available to meet customer needs.

Businesses with commercial customers indicated the least impact from the construction project. Like the 2nd Street Diner, they were also proactive in addressing the primary challenge road construction poses: how do customers access this business?

James Agnew, store manager at O'Reilly Auto Parts Store, said they had a sign by Campbell Supply and another by the alley at the back of their store. In addition, he had trees trimmed by the alley to make access easier for delivery trucks.

"We've noticed that if people want to come in, they will," he said.

In addition, he has a lot of commercial business -- businesses which get parts for service and repair from him. Those customers remained loyal.

"We still have our normal business hours. We're still open seven days a week," Agnew said.

Kerry Karlson, store manager at Builders FirstSource, said the rainy weather impacted their business more than road construction.

"Most of our customers are repeat customers or big contractors. They know how to access us from the west," he said.

That being said, like the diner and auto parts store, Builders FirstSource was proactive and used signage to direct traffic. While it was inconvenient to get trucks in and out, they managed, according to Karlson.

He added a joke to emphasize the impact of the weather. Water tended to pool outside his business.

"We thought about stocking it with fish at times," Karlson said.