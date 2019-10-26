Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, capri blend vegetable, applesauce, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff, fruit crisp, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore with vegetables, baked potato, warm fruit compote, whole grain bread

Thursday: Meatloaf, company potatoes, carrots, pineapple, whole grain bread

Friday: Breaded fish, bun, au gratin potatoes, stewed tomatoes, fruit

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Sloppy joe, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, green beans, applesauce

Wednesday: Autumn, chicken, company potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Egg salad sandwich, cream of potato soup, mixed fruit, crackers

Friday: Chicken wrap, sweet potatoes, tropical fruit

Saturday: Pizza, cole slaw, fruit

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast sausage pizza

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Waffle sticks

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Chicken tenders and tater tots, or chef salad; green beans, pears

Tuesday: Italian dunkers with sauce, or taco salad; baby carrots, apple slices

Wednesday: Crispitos, or crispy chicken salad, taco beans, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Tangerine chicken with rice and egg rolls, or chef salad; celery sticks, peaches

Friday: Shrimp poppers and chips, or taco salad; baby carrots, mixed fruit

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Crispitos, corn, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, pears

Wednesday: Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit

Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, crackers, cheese slices, applesauce

Friday: Corn dogs, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancakes

Tuesday: Breakfast croissant

Wednesday: Muffin

Thursday: Cinnamon roll

Lunch

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy

Tuesday: Pizza, corn

Wednesday: Mexi tots, green beans, bread

Thursday: Halloween hot dogs, baked beans

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, mini cinni rolls, or dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long-john donut.

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Ham and scalloped potatoes, or stuffed crust cheese pizza; carrots. HS/MS: Ham and scalloped potatoes, stuffed crust cheese pizza, or turkey and cheese sub; carrots

Tuesday: Elem: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, or crispy chicken sandwich; baked beans. HS/MS: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; baked beans

Wednesday: Elem: Macaroni and cheese, or corn dog; bread, frozen juice cup. HS/MS: Macaroni and cheese, corn dog, or cold cut sub; bread, frozen juice cup

Thursday: Elem: Nachos grande, or chicken nuggets; corn. HS/MS: Nachos grande, chicken nuggets, or egg salad sub; corn

Friday: Elem: Ham and scalloped potatoes, or stuffed-crust cheese pizza; carrots. HS/MS: Ham and scalloped potatoes, stuffed-crust cheese pizza, or turkey and cheese sub