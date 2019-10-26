Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, capri blend vegetable, applesauce, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Beef stroganoff, fruit crisp, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore with vegetables, baked potato, warm fruit compote, whole grain bread
Thursday: Meatloaf, company potatoes, carrots, pineapple, whole grain bread
Friday: Breaded fish, bun, au gratin potatoes, stewed tomatoes, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Sloppy joe, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges
Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, green beans, applesauce
Wednesday: Autumn, chicken, company potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Egg salad sandwich, cream of potato soup, mixed fruit, crackers
Friday: Chicken wrap, sweet potatoes, tropical fruit
Saturday: Pizza, cole slaw, fruit
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Breakfast sausage pizza
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Waffle sticks
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Chicken tenders and tater tots, or chef salad; green beans, pears
Tuesday: Italian dunkers with sauce, or taco salad; baby carrots, apple slices
Wednesday: Crispitos, or crispy chicken salad, taco beans, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Tangerine chicken with rice and egg rolls, or chef salad; celery sticks, peaches
Friday: Shrimp poppers and chips, or taco salad; baby carrots, mixed fruit
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Crispitos, corn, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, pears
Wednesday: Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, crackers, cheese slices, applesauce
Friday: Corn dogs, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancakes
Tuesday: Breakfast croissant
Wednesday: Muffin
Thursday: Cinnamon roll
Lunch
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy
Tuesday: Pizza, corn
Wednesday: Mexi tots, green beans, bread
Thursday: Halloween hot dogs, baked beans
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut
Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, mini cinni rolls, or dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long-john donut.
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Ham and scalloped potatoes, or stuffed crust cheese pizza; carrots. HS/MS: Ham and scalloped potatoes, stuffed crust cheese pizza, or turkey and cheese sub; carrots
Tuesday: Elem: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, or crispy chicken sandwich; baked beans. HS/MS: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; baked beans
Wednesday: Elem: Macaroni and cheese, or corn dog; bread, frozen juice cup. HS/MS: Macaroni and cheese, corn dog, or cold cut sub; bread, frozen juice cup
Thursday: Elem: Nachos grande, or chicken nuggets; corn. HS/MS: Nachos grande, chicken nuggets, or egg salad sub; corn
Friday: Elem: Ham and scalloped potatoes, or stuffed-crust cheese pizza; carrots. HS/MS: Ham and scalloped potatoes, stuffed-crust cheese pizza, or turkey and cheese sub