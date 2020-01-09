Air Force brass band coming to Madison church in Feb.

Offutt Brass, the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band, is bringing its program of patriotic music to Madison in February.

The seven-member brass, vocal and percussion ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

While the concert is free, tickets are required for admission. Tickets are available online at www.afheartlandband.eventbrite.com or they can be obtained in person at The Daily Leader office at 214 S. Egan Ave.

General admission seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. All unclaimed seats will be available to those without tickets 15 minutes prior to the performance.

The brass ensemble plays as many as 60 concerts a year, according to Master Sgt. Ben Kadow, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the ensemble. Headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, the ensemble's concerts usually take place in Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota with a few concerts in Iowa,

The band's concerts fulfill a variety of missions.

"For us, our role is to honor veterans and inspire patriotism," Kadow said. "Recruiting is always in there as well."

The band's success at recruiting is tough to measure, according to Kadow. Recruits are never asked if their inspiration for joining the armed services was a band concert.

Kadow knows firsthand, though, that military bands do work as a recruiting tool because it worked on him.

"I saw the Air Force Academy Band when I was 12 years old," Kadow said. (He's been in the Air Force for 17 years.) "I'd do it again in a heartbeat."

Stories like Kadow's are told often during the brass ensemble's visits to communities. The military musicians conduct master classes in the schools and tell students their individual stories about who they are and their audition experiences.

The ensemble has seven members. Five play brass instruments; they are joined by a percussionist and a vocalist.

According to Kadow, the program will include some military marches, Broadway show tunes, classical music and jazz. The program also includes the songs of the various branches of the military.

"It's an honor to see all the veterans stand" during their songs, Kadow said, noting that it's good for the community to see how many of their neighbors served in the armed forces.

One of the songs will be an original composition by one of the band members commemorating the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

"It shows the innovation of our airmen," Kadow said.