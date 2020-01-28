Chester native nominated for a Grammy

Aaron Anderson was standing in a really long line on Saturday afternoon. Although his tickets for the 2020 Grammy Awards were comped, he had to pick them up.

"They don't make it easy," the 1999 graduate of Chester High School said.

Anderson was in Los Angeles to attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards because he and his creative partner, Eric Timothy Carlson, had designed the cover for Bon Iver's latest album "i,i" which had been nominated for an award.

Anderson wasn't entirely sure what the award was called -- something like "Best Album Packaging Design" -- and didn't know what to expect at the awards.

He was, however, prepared to win. He didn't plan to give a speech.

"I'm going to smile and say, `Thank you'," Anderson said.

While standing in line, he spoke briefly about his journey from Chester to Brooklyn, N.Y., where he currently lives and has a multi-disciplinary studio. Much of the work he does is in the music industry.

"In a lot of ways, I'm doing a lot of the things I was doing there," he said, bridging the gap between rural South Dakota and his current life.

After graduating from Chester High School, he attended the Minneapolis School of Art and Design. In Minneapolis, he met a couple of people who have played pivotal roles in his life. The first was Carlson, with whom he began to collaborate creatively. The second was Justin Vernon, the singer-songwriter who founded the alternative indie band Bon Iver.

"We met through mutual friends in Minneapolis," Anderson said of meeting Vernon, who is from Wisconsin. "He had friends from high school that moved to Minneapolis."

Bon Iver won two Grammy awards in 2012 -- Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album -- and was nominated for three this year -- Record of the Year for "Hey, Ma," Album of the Year for "i,i" and Best Alternative Music Album for "i,i."

However, neither the awards nor the nominations have prevented Vernon from criticizing the awards. In 2018, he tweeted the Grammys are "something serious musicians should not take seriously."

For Anderson, who was instrumental in creating not only the album packaging but also all of the videos for the album "i,i," the opportunity to work on a project of that scale was as exciting as being nominated for a Grammy. It was a year-long project. He said that he had been brought on to "extend the breadth of the project," because he and Carlson have been working together for over a decade and know how to successfully collaborate.

"We get competitive sometimes," Anderson admitted.

He described the album packaging as a "series of collages" with "a lot of overlapping layers." As the album is opened, different images are revealed.

"Ultimately, there is an image that exists in the world," he explained.

Anderson said he moved from Minneapolis to New York because it appeals to his creative personality. There's always something going on, and he has opportunities to do the work he enjoys.

"Minneapolis is great, but I had hit sort of a wall as far as creative opportunities," he said.

In Brooklyn, he has the kind of creative freedom he finds comfortable.

"I wake up in the morning and go to the studio and do some work, some of which I get paid for and some of which I don't," he said.

His parents are Ruth and Paul Anderson of Chester. He has a brother Dana and a nephew Dylan. They were excited about his nomination.

"We're proud of him and think it's a cool thing," Ruth Anderson said.