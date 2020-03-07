Madison School Board to review personnel policy changes

The Madison School Board will consider hearing the second readings of changes to school district policies when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Room 400 at the high school.

The school board members will hear the second readings of changes to four policies that are associated with school district personnel.

The four policies are related to staff health and safety regarding communicable diseases, staff health and safety related to workers' compensation, staff participation in political activities, and the suspension and dismissal of professional staff members for cause.

After hearing the second readings, the board members can consider giving their approval to the policy amendments.

The board members will also review personnel changes at the public schools that include the resignation of Melissa Lester as an elementary-school paraprofessional, effective on Feb. 28, and the hiring of Melissa Blessington as an elementary-school paraprofessional to replace Lester, effective on March 9.

Other personnel changes that the board members will review include Heather Meehan as a part-time Early Childhood paraprofessional, effective on March 4, and a wage adjustment for Joey Liesinger, a high school teacher, for the 2020-21 school year. The board members will also consider giving their approval to the hiring of Jill Ricke as an elementary teacher for the 2020-21 school year to replace LaRae Glynn at Madison Elementary School.

After listening to any reports from school administrators, the board members will consider approving the certified contracts -- contracts that typically involve teachers -- for the 2020-21 school year.

At the end of their meeting, the school board members have scheduled two closed sessions. During the first closed session, the board members will discuss personnel matters that include the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor. The second closed session was scheduled to discuss preparations for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives.