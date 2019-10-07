Debris on SD-34 damages vehicles

On Friday afternoon, the Lake County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle traveling east on SD-34 that had lost of some its load, causing damage to vehicles traveling in the area.

During the investigation, deputies learned that a 1990 Chevy pickup driven by Earl Brown, 83, of Dell Rapids, had been pulling a flatbed trailer which had part of its load shift and subsequently dropped onto the highway. Several vehicles were damaged from the debris on the roadway.