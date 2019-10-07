October 7, 2019

Debris on SD-34 damages vehicles

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 2:38 pm

By Staff Reports Madison Daily Leader

On Friday afternoon, the Lake County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle traveling east on SD-34 that had lost of some its load, causing damage to vehicles traveling in the area.

During the investigation, deputies learned that a 1990 Chevy pickup driven by Earl Brown, 83, of Dell Rapids, had been pulling a flatbed trailer which had part of its load shift and subsequently dropped onto the highway. Several vehicles were damaged from the debris on the roadway.

Charges are pending against the driver.

