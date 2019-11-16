Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, capri blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Tater tot hotdish, spiced applesauce, biscuit

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, pear crisp, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Loaded baked potato, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spiced cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken breast, company potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread

Wednesday: Chili, cornbread, apple pie, vanilla ice cream, crackers

Thursday: Polish sausage, diced potatoes, peas, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Ham potato omelet, carrots, cinnamon roll, banana

Saturday: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, pumpkin dessert, wheat dinner roll

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast sausage pizza

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Waffle sticks

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Super nachos, or chef salad; taco beans, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Chicken drumstick and mashed potatoes, or taco salad; broccoli, bread, banana

Wednesday: Sloppy joes and chips, crispy chicken salad; carrots, pineapple

Thursday: Tornados, or chef salad; green beans, orange wedges

Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, or taco salad; peas, pineapple

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Quesadillas, green beans, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Fajita, corn, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Vegetable beef soup or tomato soup, cheese slices, crackers, pears

Thursday: Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, carrots, fruit, ice cream bar

Friday: Subs, potato chips, green beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast bar

Tuesday: Pancakes

Wednesday: Egg, sausage and toast

Thursday: Donuts

Lunch

Monday: Corn dog, tri-tater, pineapple

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, strawberry cup

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots, peaches

Thursday: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pumpkin pie, dinner roll

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Biscuit and gravy with sausage, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Biscuit and gravy with sausage, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch cereal bar, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Beef and cheese burrito, or pork fritter sandwich; mixed vegetables. HS/MS: Beef and cheese burrito, pork fritter sandwich, or turkey and cheese sub

Tuesday: Elem: Cheeseburger mac, or chicken nuggets; carrots, cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Cheeseburger mac, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub;

Wednesday: Elem: Super mexi tots and bread, or fajita chicken wrap; corn. HS/MS: Super mexi tots and bread, fajita chicken wrap, or cold cut sub

Thursday: Elem: Roasted turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, cookie. HS/MS: Roasted turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll and cookie; or egg salad sub

Friday: Elem: Chicken and noodles, or mini corn dogs; peas. HS/MS: Chicken and noodles, mini corn dogs, or Italian sub