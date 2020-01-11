Rutland School Board to meet Monday

The Rutland School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Rutland board room.
After conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and reports from Principal Brian Brosnahan and Superintendent Peter Books. The board will also set the school board election for April 14 or June 16 and hold the second reading of policies under consideration as part of the continuous review cycle.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.