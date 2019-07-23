Architects hired for city building renovations

The city of Madison hired an architect last week to create plans for renovating a building near Highland Ave. that city utility workers plan to use for vehicle parking and office work, but the mayor and city commissioners had differing opinions about the need for some of the work.

Madison's employees who maintain the water and sanitary-sewer distribution systems for the city currently plan to run their operations from a utility building located just west of the former Cars for Les building on S. Highland Ave. To use the building, the city's Electric Department wants to add insulation to the metal-walled pole building; make renovations for indoor vehicle parking; and install a heating system, bathroom and office space/workroom/break area.

Brad Lawrence, city utility director, presented the commissioners with a proposal from designArc Group, a Brookings and Sioux Falls architectural firm, to provide architectural design services to renovate the building for $5,000 plus some reimbursable expenses. The reimbursable expenses would include any needed engineering services and/or large-scale printing expenses. Lawrence said the money to pay for the architectural services would come from budget funds related to water and electricity distribution and sanitary-sewer collection.

Mayor Marshall Dennert told the commissioners that he did not support creating a new break room in the building because one already existed in a nearby city building. Commissioner Bob Thill didn't see any need for additional office space.

Lawrence said the parts of the building intended for personnel use were not useful as indoor parking areas for city vehicles. He said the building can also provide a vehicle wash bay for all of the city's utility vehicles.

Thill asked if Madison's engineering office could perform the architectural design work for the building renovations. The work that designArc architects are expected to provide complete construction-bid documents that include drawings and specifications.

Commissioner Mike Waldner noted the benefits to having city vehicles parked indoors and said he didn't have objections to using part of the building as a work area or break room.

The architectural-services agreement was approved with a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Jeremiah Corbin, Kelly Johnson and Waldner voted yes and Dennert and Thill voted no.