Zimmermann to be guest speaker at museum

Donald Zimmermann, a Madison native, will give a presentation at the Smith-Zimmermann Museum in Madison on Thursday at noon.

At the brown-bagger, he will talk about reed organs and the history of pianos. There will be a handout and reed organ music CDs for sale.

Zimmermann was born in St. Paul, Minn., while his father Ben was a student at Carleton College in Northfield. The family moved to Madison in 1963, where Zimmermann graduated from Madison High School in 1967. He received a bachelor of fine arts degree in music from the University of South Dakota in 1971, did graduate work in church music at the University of Colorado and received his doctor of musical arts degree in 1976.

Starting in 1963, Zimmermann played the organ and sang in choirs at Trinity Lutheran, First Methodist and First Baptist churches in Madison, sometimes at all three on a Sunday morning. He played several recitals at Trinity starting in 1968, as well as one in 1989 for his parents' 50th anniversary and another in 1999 for their 60th anniversary.

Zimmermann has been a church musician, choir director and organist for more than 50 years in various churches in South Dakota, Colorado and New Mexico. Now semiretired, he is music director at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, where he has lived since 1990.