Flood-related building permit fees are waived

City commissioners on Monday approved temporarily waiving building-permit fees for Madison property owners and organizations who will perform repair work to damage caused by September 2019 flooding.

The owners will need to show that the repair work is due to damages incurred from Sept. 9-26 during a flooding disaster declared as DR-4469 by the federal government.

Madison officials wanted to relieve city residents from "...building permit fee application burdens for repair work and/or improvements being accomplished solely due to recovery from said flooding event."

If Madison property owners perform the flood-related repair work, they will find that the building-permit fees are waived until Nov. 18, 2020. Any repair work or improvements not related to flood damage are not eligible for the fee waivers, including any parts of larger projects that are not related to flood damage.

Madison's building officer will have the authority to make any determinations of ineligible repair work or improvements. The building officer will also have the authority to extend the waiver deadline up to Nov. 18, 2021.