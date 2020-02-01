Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Hot hamburger sandwich, vegetable, applesauce
Wednesday: Chicken and wild rice casserole, normandy blend vegetables, warm cinnamon pears, whole grain bread
Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, crunchy cranberry salad, whole grain bread
Friday: Cheeseburger potato soup, peas and carrots, spiced peaches, crackers
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggie,s peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Cranberry meatballs, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Ring bologna, boiled potatoes, cabbage, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Sausage gravy over biscuits, diced potatoes, peas, fruit
Thursday: Goulash, lettuce salad, tomatoes, warm apples, whole grain bread
Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, fruit, whole grain bread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Fiestadas, California blend veggies, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Spaghetti, mixed vegetables, peaches
Wednesday: Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
Thursday: Nachos, corn, pears
Friday: Barbecued pork sandwich, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancake sausage stick
Tuesday: French toast
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and toast
Thursday: Donut
Lunch
Monday: Hamburger, baked beans, peaches
Tuesday: Corndog tri-tater, pears
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, bread, peas, applesauce
Thursday: Pizza fiestada, corn, pineapple
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut
Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Ham and scalloped potatoes, or stuffed-crust cheese pizza; carrots. HS/MS: Ham and scalloped potatoes, pepperjack burger, or turkey and cheese sub; carrots
Tuesday: Elem: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, or crispy chicken sandwich; baked beans. HS/MS: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; baked beans
Wednesday: Elem: Creamy macaroni and cheese, or corn dog; bread, frozen juice cup. HS/MS: Creamy macaroni and cheese, corn dog, or cold cut sub; bread, frozen juice cup
Thursday: Elem: nachos grande, or chicken nuggets; corn, cookie. HS/MS: Nachos grande, chicken nuggets, or egg salad sub; corn, cookie
Friday: Elem: Cheeseburger, or hot dog; baked fries. HS/MS: Cheeseburger, hog dog, or Italian sub; baked fries