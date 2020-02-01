Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Hot hamburger sandwich, vegetable, applesauce

Wednesday: Chicken and wild rice casserole, normandy blend vegetables, warm cinnamon pears, whole grain bread

Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, crunchy cranberry salad, whole grain bread

Friday: Cheeseburger potato soup, peas and carrots, spiced peaches, crackers

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggie,s peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Cranberry meatballs, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Ring bologna, boiled potatoes, cabbage, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Sausage gravy over biscuits, diced potatoes, peas, fruit

Thursday: Goulash, lettuce salad, tomatoes, warm apples, whole grain bread

Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, fruit, whole grain bread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Fiestadas, California blend veggies, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Spaghetti, mixed vegetables, peaches

Wednesday: Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit

Thursday: Nachos, corn, pears

Friday: Barbecued pork sandwich, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancake sausage stick

Tuesday: French toast

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and toast

Thursday: Donut

Lunch

Monday: Hamburger, baked beans, peaches

Tuesday: Corndog tri-tater, pears

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, bread, peas, applesauce

Thursday: Pizza fiestada, corn, pineapple

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Ham and scalloped potatoes, or stuffed-crust cheese pizza; carrots. HS/MS: Ham and scalloped potatoes, pepperjack burger, or turkey and cheese sub; carrots

Tuesday: Elem: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, or crispy chicken sandwich; baked beans. HS/MS: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; baked beans

Wednesday: Elem: Creamy macaroni and cheese, or corn dog; bread, frozen juice cup. HS/MS: Creamy macaroni and cheese, corn dog, or cold cut sub; bread, frozen juice cup

Thursday: Elem: nachos grande, or chicken nuggets; corn, cookie. HS/MS: Nachos grande, chicken nuggets, or egg salad sub; corn, cookie

Friday: Elem: Cheeseburger, or hot dog; baked fries. HS/MS: Cheeseburger, hog dog, or Italian sub; baked fries