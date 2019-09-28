September 28, 2019

Lake County commissioners to conduct interviews

Lake County commissioners to conduct interviews

Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019 2:51 pm

Lake County commissioners to conduct interviews By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Lake County Commission will consider five matters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, prior to going into an executive session to conduct interviews for the position of Lake County Highway Superintendent. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room.

Following routine business, the commission will approve a resolution adopting the Lake County Five Year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan and the plan certification. A public hearing on the plan will be held the previous day, on Monday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. in the commission meeting room.

Madison City Engineer Chad Comes will address commissioners about the city's Section 22 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers follow-up study. Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare will present a fire alarm proposal.

Toby Morris with Dougherty and Company, LLC, will bring the developer's agreement associated with the recently created TIF district before the commission for approval.

The commission will hear the first reading of an ordinance establishing a speed zone on part of 241st Street near Chester and repealing all ordinances that conflict with the new ordinance.

No discussion items are listed on the agenda.

