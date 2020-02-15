Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, company potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Goulash, cinnamon pears, lettuce salad, tomatoes, breadstick

Thursday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, five-way blend vegetables, whole grain bread

Friday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, peas and carrots, fruit, cornbread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, broccoli, applesauce, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Chili, cornbread, pumpkin pie, vanilla ice cream, crackers

Wednesday: Barbecued roast sandwich, baked potato, vegetable, pears

Thursday: Ham, sweet potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Oven-baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Tacos, corn, mixed fruit

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, pears, mixed berry cup

Friday: Barbecued rib patty, steak fries, baked beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancakes

Tuesday: Eggs, sausage, hashbrown

Wednesday: Breakfast bar

Thursday: Cinnamon roll

Lunch

Monday: Barbecued chicken on bun, mixed vegetables, pineapple

Tuesday: Cheeseburger on bun, green beans, pears

Wednesday: Italian dunkers with sauce, peas, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Chili, breadstick, strawberries

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Pancakes, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Pancakes, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Dutch waffle, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Dutch waffle, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Breakfast sliders, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast sliders, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Cinnamon roll, cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cinnamon toast crunch, breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Meatloaf, or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, bread. HS/MS: Meatloaf, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub; mashed potatoes, gravy, bread

Wednesday: Elem: Teriyaki chicken and rice, or cheeseburger; carrots. HS/MS: Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or cold cut sub; carrots

Thursday: Elem: Spaghetti with meat sauce, or crispy chicken sandwich; corn, garlic toast, jello. HS/MS: Spaghetti with meat sauce, crispy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; corn, garlic toast, jello

Friday: Elem: Beef soft-shell tacos, or cheese quesadilla; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Beef soft-shell tacos, cheese quesadilla, or Italian sub; crispy tater tots