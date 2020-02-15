Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, company potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Goulash, cinnamon pears, lettuce salad, tomatoes, breadstick
Thursday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, five-way blend vegetables, whole grain bread
Friday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, peas and carrots, fruit, cornbread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, broccoli, applesauce, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Chili, cornbread, pumpkin pie, vanilla ice cream, crackers
Wednesday: Barbecued roast sandwich, baked potato, vegetable, pears
Thursday: Ham, sweet potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Oven-baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Tacos, corn, mixed fruit
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, pears, mixed berry cup
Friday: Barbecued rib patty, steak fries, baked beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancakes
Tuesday: Eggs, sausage, hashbrown
Wednesday: Breakfast bar
Thursday: Cinnamon roll
Lunch
Monday: Barbecued chicken on bun, mixed vegetables, pineapple
Tuesday: Cheeseburger on bun, green beans, pears
Wednesday: Italian dunkers with sauce, peas, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Chili, breadstick, strawberries
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Pancakes, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Pancakes, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: Dutch waffle, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Dutch waffle, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Breakfast sliders, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast sliders, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Cinnamon roll, cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cinnamon toast crunch, breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Meatloaf, or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, bread. HS/MS: Meatloaf, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub; mashed potatoes, gravy, bread
Wednesday: Elem: Teriyaki chicken and rice, or cheeseburger; carrots. HS/MS: Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or cold cut sub; carrots
Thursday: Elem: Spaghetti with meat sauce, or crispy chicken sandwich; corn, garlic toast, jello. HS/MS: Spaghetti with meat sauce, crispy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; corn, garlic toast, jello
Friday: Elem: Beef soft-shell tacos, or cheese quesadilla; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Beef soft-shell tacos, cheese quesadilla, or Italian sub; crispy tater tots