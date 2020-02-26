Bergstrom, Hortness file to join Madison Central election

If all of the candidates stay in the race after this Friday, voters living in the Madison Central School District and the city of Madison will cast their ballots this spring for slates of candidates in the city and school races.

Robert Bergstrom and Eric Hortness, both of Madison, have filed their election petition papers to run as candidates in the school board race, bringing the roster in that election to four candidates.

Mitchell Brooks, the school district's business manager, reported on Wednesday morning that Bergstrom's and Hortness' election petitions were received, validated and filed by his office.

Madison and the Madison Central School District have scheduled a combined city-school board election on April 14. The city commission and the school board each have two seats up for election this spring.

Three candidates have also filed petition in the city commission election, vying for two seats up for election. Other candidates also took out election petition forms for the city election, and they have until the end of the business day on Friday to submit their papers.

In the Madison Central school board election, board members Rob Honomichl and Shawn Miller will have their current terms end in 2020.

Honomichl, a Madison resident, had his election petition to run for re-election validated and filed on Feb. 10, according to a report from the school district's business office.

School officials reported on Feb. 4 that Richard Avery, a Madison-area resident, had also filed a nominating petition to run for a seat on the school board.

The candidates in both local elections could start collecting voters signatures on Jan. 31. The candidates need to return their completed petitions to the city and school district offices before the end of the business day on Feb. 28.

On Feb. 14, staff at the Madison Finance Office reported that Kelly Johnson filed his nominating petition to run for re-election for another three-year term on the city commission.

The terms of incumbent city commissioners Johnson and Jeremiah Corbin will expire this spring.

The finance office staff reported on Feb. 7 that Adam C. Shaw of Madison had turned in his completed petition forms as a candidate in the city election. On Feb. 3, city staff announced that Patrick Mullen of Madison filed his completed nominating petition forms to join the city race.

On Feb. 11, finance office staff announced that Jenny Wolff of Madison had taken out nominating-petition forms as a candidate in the city commission race.

In addition, Corbin obtained nominating-petition papers on Feb. 3 to run for re-election, and Jerae Wire of Madison also obtained petition forms on Jan. 30 from the city office.

Persons serving on the school board and the Madison City Commission have three-year terms in office.

City commission candidates need to collect at least 50 valid voter signatures from Madison residents to fulfill their election-petition requirements. School board candidates need to collect 20 valid voter signatures.