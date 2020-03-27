Madison expands Chromebook distribution, continues free lunch

To help younger Madison Central students who will need to stay away from their classrooms at least until May 1, Madison Elementary School will distribute Chromebook computers and Kindle e-book readers on Friday to boys and girls in junior kindergarten through the fourth grade.

Superintendent Joel Jorgenson contacted parents on Thursday about the computer-distribution plan scheduled from 2-7 p.m. on Friday at MES. Parents of kindergarten through fourth-grade students would pick up Chromebooks, and parents of junior kindergarten students would pick up Kindles.

Families of junior kindergarten, kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade students were asked to use the south entrance to obtain their tablets and e-readers. Families of third- and fourth-graders were requested to use the school's north entrance. The parents were also asked to fill out an information sheet before checking out the electronic devices.

At MES, families were asked to practice the "social distancing" guidelines of maintaining a 6-foot buffer zone between themselves. School officials requested that only two persons occupy the school's entryway at the same time and then each person should leave after their device pick-up is completed.

Madison's public schools started their systems of online-learning and student-education packets when South Dakota's public schools were closed for the week of March 23-27. When the additional week of school closures was announced, Madison's elementary and middle schools distributed Chromebooks to grades 5-8.

The state's public schools were initially closed on March 16 due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Gov. Kristi Noem decided to close public schools until at least May 1.

Jorgenson said, up to this point, Madison Central's online and home-lesson plans seem to work for students and educators.

"For having the system in place for just the last few days, it's going quite well," Jorgenson said. "We'll make adjustments as needed, of course."

If difficulties arise with the lesson plans, parents are encouraged to call their individual schools and have school staff connect them with a teacher. Jorgenson announced that school staff members will answer phone calls from 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m. on weekdays. Parents are asked to call 256-7721 for MES, 256-7717 for Madison Middle School, and 256-7708 for Madison High School.

The parents are asked to continuing calling if they receive a busy signal and leave a voice-mail message if needed.

Free internet service

Vast Broadband, a internet-service provider, has offered free internet service to families with students who do not currently have internet service. Vast will offer its free service until June 1.

"They (Vast) contacted us and offered that service," Jorgenson said. "To get a connection set up, parents need to call their school principals."

To obtain Vast Broadband services, parents need to email their child's principal. The email addresses are:

-- Madison High School, Adam.Shaw@k12.sd.us.

-- Madison Middle School, Cotton.Koch@k12.sd.us.

-- Madison Elementary School, Janel.Guse@k12.sd.us.

If Madison Central parents cannot email their principals, they are asked to call Rhonda Johnson, school administration, at 256-7700.

School lunches

According to Jorgenson, the free "to-go" sack lunch program available to boys and girls from age 1 to 12th grade will stay in operation until May 1.

The five distribution sites for the "to-go" meals are the south entrance to the elementary school, south entrance to the high school, outdoor swimming pool at Westside Park, east side of Library Park, and parking lot at Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

The distribution teams will hand out the free sack lunches from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each weekday.

The boys and girls who pick up the lunches are asked find areas other than the distribution sites to eat their meals. The youngsters are also asked to properly dispose of any trash from the lunches.

School election absentee voting

As of this time, the Madison Central and city of Madison combined election is still scheduled on April 14. For both of those local elections, absentee voting starts on March 30.

Mitchell Brooks, Madison Central's business manager, said district staff will set up an absentee voting booth in the entryway at MHS. South Dakota's absentee-voting operates similar to early-voting systems in other states.

Steve Barnett, South Dakota's secretary of state, has encouraged voters to use absentee voting due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Voters interested in casting an early ballot need to bring a photo ID to their polling spot.

The deadline to register as a voter in the city-school district election is also set on March 30 with voter registration conducted at the Lake County Courthouse.

Due to advice against holding any large social gatherings, MHS has canceled its 2020 prom.

Jorgenson noted that May 1 is a Friday, so -- according to that schedule -- the first day of a return to classes is May 4. However, state government could extend public-school closures this spring.