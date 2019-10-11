Madison School Board to consider policy changes

The Madison School Board will hear the second readings of changes to school district policies related to school board and school administrator responsibilities when board members meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Room 400 at the high school.

The first readings involve policies regarding school board member conflicts of interest, meeting agenda formats, the preparation and release of meeting agendas, school district policy publication, and superintendents' authority in the absence of a specific policy.

The second readings will take place after the school board members hear administrators' reports and take a tour of the aviation classroom.

The board members will consider approving personnel changes that include the resignation, effective on Sept. 27, 2019, of Lori Waldner as a high school office professional and requests to hire for the 2019-20 school year Erynn Fink, Mackenzie Hermanson, Alexa Robson, Autumn Steffan and Jordan Thomas as playground supervisors. They will also consider assigning Cassaundra Krogen as a middle school quiz bowl adviser and Brian Keller as a middle school cross-country coach.

They will also review several school board policies that include: school board policy development, the preliminary development of school district policies, policy review and evaluation and school manual accuracy checks, school board member compensation and expenses, school board officers, the qualifications and duties of a superintendent, the superintendent's contract, two policies regarding the superintendent's evaluations, approval of the handbooks and directives, and administrative reports.

The board members will hear the first reading of policies that could receive changes, including the policy adoption process, the suspension of policies, board member development opportunities, and the evaluation of the superintendent and other school administrators.