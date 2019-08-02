Young Eagles flight rally scheduled here Aug. 10

Area young people ages 8-17 will have a chance to take to the skies on Aug. 10, when Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 289 hosts a Young Eagles Flight Rally at Madison Municipal Airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The rally is part of the EAA Young Eagles Program, created to interest young people in aviation. Since the program was launched in 1992, volunteer EAA pilots have flown more than 2 million young people who live in more than 90 countries.

"Free airplane rides are just part of the Flight Rally," said Steve Christensen, spokesman for the event. "We hope to build one-to-one relationships between pilots and young people, giving a new generation a chance to learn more about the possibilities that exist in the world of aviation."

Pilots at the event will explain more about their airplanes, allowing young people to discover how airplanes work and how pilots ensure safety before every flight.

Following the flight, each young person will receive a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. Their name will then be entered into the "World's Largest Logbook," which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wis.

In addition to the certificate, the new Young Eagles will each receive a Logbook with an access code for a complete free online Flight Training course offered by Sporty's.

Along with flight rallies, EAA members fly Young Eagles on an individual basis. Each pilot volunteers their time and aircraft so the flights can be provided free for interested young people.

Those attending the flight rally on Aug. 10 are asked to come to Riggins Flight Service starting at 10 a.m. to register for their flight. Flights will begin at 10:10 a.m. with registration closing at 2 p.m. Young people wanting a flight must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Only the young people will fly.