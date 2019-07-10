Madison hit with two Tues. power outages

The electricians at the Madison Electric Department had to handle the city's recovery from two power outages -- the first outage lasted far longer than the second -- that occurred late Tuesday afternoon and affected a large number of utility customers.

The first power outage occurred at about 4:30 p.m. and affected about 38% of all of Madison's utility customers. According to Brad Lawrence, the initial outage lasted about 20 minutes and affected neighborhoods in Madison connected to the Southeast electrical substation.

Lawrence said the outage originated from the city's electrical-generation plant located in southeast Madison. Officials with the Southwest Power Pool had asked the city to operate its generation plant from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday. Lawrence said the first outage occurred after a malfunction occurred at the generation plant.

According to Lawrence, city electricians believe the equipment at the municipal generation plant was damaged by a June 30 lightning strike. The electricians made repairs to the systems and thought the plant was operational.

After the first Tuesday outage, the electricians started troubleshooting the systems and thought the problem was isolated to one of the diesel engines and its generator. The Electric Department personnel attempted to run the plant -- minus the one generator -- at about 5:20 p.m., and the second outage occurred.

Lawrence described the second power outage as momentary.

According to Lawrence, workers were troubleshooting problems at the city generation plant on Wednesday morning and working on repairs.

Madison and its electric utility currently are members of the Southwest Power Pool, a nonprofit corporation created in 1994. The SPP was approved as a regional transmission organization (RTO) by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2004. The SPP is one of nine regional electric reliability councils under the authority of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).