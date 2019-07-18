Workers will start laying concrete on Washington Ave.

If the weather stays clear and doesn't provide additional rainfall in Madison this week, the construction crews rebuilding Washington Ave. through town plan to start laying concrete on the west side of the northern section of the street on Friday.

According to weather forecasters, the skies are supposed to clear on Thursday, providing decent weather for the street construction workers. Rains (about a 20% to 30% possibility) could return Friday and Saturday nights.

Brad Auch, D&G Concrete project supervisor, said workers have prepared the west side of Washington Ave. for new concrete from the intersection of N. 2nd St. south toward the railroad tracks.

D&G Concrete Construction of Sioux Falls is the prime contractor for the $7.9 million project that will reconstruct the north-south portion of Washington Ave., which is a section of SD-34, through Madison. The street-reconstruction project is overseen by the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Due to rainy spring and summer weather, substantial delays have occurred with the street project, putting the reconstruction work about 30 days behind schedule. Auch said the construction crews have spent a significant amount of time "...waiting for the rain to stop so we can go to work."

Workers have had to pump water out of construction areas. The contractor installing new utility water and sewer mains for the city of Madison has also experienced delays due to wet weather. The fill dirt that workers need to cover the utility pipes is too wet to compact adequately, and the contractor needs to have the fill material dry out.

According to Auch, the construction work currently under way at the south end of the project -- at the intersection of the SD-34 bypass and Washington Ave. -- is about 50% complete.

The construction workers are currently working on installing storm sewer under the street.

Large amounts of rain have created small ponds along the work site. The worst location for water buildup is near Washington Ave.'s intersection with S. 3rd St.

Auch said the construction crews have appreciated the overall patience of Madison residents and motorists. The construction project has provided sporadic street closures on Washington Ave. and connecting streets.

At the start of the project, the substantial completion date was set for Nov. 29. The overall completion date was scheduled in August 2020.