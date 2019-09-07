Chester School Board to meet

The Chester Area School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.

In addition to routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lake Educational Cooperative from Janet Park and approve the 2020 Fiscal Year budget. Both Elementary Principal Amy Johnson and Secondary Principal Julie Eppard will present reports.

Superintendent Heath Larson will ask the board to approve open enrollments, the resignation of one special education paraprofessional and a contract with another, and the honor society adviser. In addition, he will review board goals for the 2019-20 school year and report on the Chester Marching Band festival scheduled for Oct. 4.