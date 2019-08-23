Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Italian chicken and noodles, spiced peaches, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Thursday: Boneless barbecued pork ribs, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, peaches, whole grain bread
Friday: Sloppy joe, roasted baby potatoes, vegetable, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, green beans, fruit
Tuesday: Cheeseburger pie, parslied potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Sausage gravy over biscuits, potatoes, peas, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Chicken enchiladas, rice, refried beans, pears
Friday: Sweet and sour meatballs, company potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Saturday: Goulash, vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Breakfast sausage pizza
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Waffle sticks
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Super nachos, or chef salad; taco beans, mixed fruit
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with mashed potatoes, or taco salad; broccoli and dip, bread, banana
Wednesday: Sloppy joes and chips, or crispy chicken salad; cooked carrots, pineapple
Thursday: Tornados, or chef salad; green beans, orange wedges
Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, or taco salad; peas, pineapple
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Crispitos, green beans, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, applesauce
Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, peas, mixed fruit
Thursday: Barbecues potato salad, baked beans, fresh fruit
Friday: No school
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: French toast or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Egg and sausage or cereal and toast
Wednesday: Muffin or cereal and toast
Thursday: Donut or cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Barbecued chicken on bun, veggie, fruit, salad bar
Tuesday: Corn dog, veggie, fruit, salad bar
Wednesday: Walking taco, black beans, fruit, salad bar
Thursday: Fiestada pizza, veggie, fruit, salad bar
MADISON SCHOOLS
Elem. Breakfast
Monday: Biscuits with gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast
Wednesday: Waffles, or cereal and toast
Thursday: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast
Friday: Long john donut, or cereal and toast
MS/HS Breakfast
Monday: Biscuits with gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or dutch waffle
Wednesday: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Long john donut, super cinni pretzel, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs, or french toast sticks; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, chicken wrap, or turkey and cheese sub; crispy tater tots
Tuesday: Elem: Italian dunkers with sauce, or pork rib sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Italian dunkers with sauce, pork rib sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; green beans
Wednesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sausage pizza; baked fries. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, tangerine chicken wrap, or cold cub sub; baked fries
Thursday: Elem: Tater tot casserole with bread, or popcorn chicken; carrots. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole with bread, popcorn chicken, or egg salad sub; carrots
Friday: Elem: Doritos walking taco, or barbecued meatball sub; corn. HS/MS: Doritos walking taco, barbecued meatball sub, or Italian sub; corn