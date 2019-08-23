Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Italian chicken and noodles, spiced peaches, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Thursday: Boneless barbecued pork ribs, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, peaches, whole grain bread

Friday: Sloppy joe, roasted baby potatoes, vegetable, fruit

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, green beans, fruit

Tuesday: Cheeseburger pie, parslied potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Sausage gravy over biscuits, potatoes, peas, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Chicken enchiladas, rice, refried beans, pears

Friday: Sweet and sour meatballs, company potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread

Saturday: Goulash, vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast sausage pizza

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Waffle sticks

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Super nachos, or chef salad; taco beans, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with mashed potatoes, or taco salad; broccoli and dip, bread, banana

Wednesday: Sloppy joes and chips, or crispy chicken salad; cooked carrots, pineapple

Thursday: Tornados, or chef salad; green beans, orange wedges

Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, or taco salad; peas, pineapple

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Crispitos, green beans, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, applesauce

Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, peas, mixed fruit

Thursday: Barbecues potato salad, baked beans, fresh fruit

Friday: No school

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: French toast or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Egg and sausage or cereal and toast

Wednesday: Muffin or cereal and toast

Thursday: Donut or cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Barbecued chicken on bun, veggie, fruit, salad bar

Tuesday: Corn dog, veggie, fruit, salad bar

Wednesday: Walking taco, black beans, fruit, salad bar

Thursday: Fiestada pizza, veggie, fruit, salad bar

MADISON SCHOOLS

Elem. Breakfast

Monday: Biscuits with gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast

Wednesday: Waffles, or cereal and toast

Thursday: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast

Friday: Long john donut, or cereal and toast

MS/HS Breakfast

Monday: Biscuits with gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or dutch waffle

Wednesday: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Long john donut, super cinni pretzel, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs, or french toast sticks; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, chicken wrap, or turkey and cheese sub; crispy tater tots

Tuesday: Elem: Italian dunkers with sauce, or pork rib sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Italian dunkers with sauce, pork rib sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; green beans

Wednesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sausage pizza; baked fries. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, tangerine chicken wrap, or cold cub sub; baked fries

Thursday: Elem: Tater tot casserole with bread, or popcorn chicken; carrots. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole with bread, popcorn chicken, or egg salad sub; carrots

Friday: Elem: Doritos walking taco, or barbecued meatball sub; corn. HS/MS: Doritos walking taco, barbecued meatball sub, or Italian sub; corn