Wipe down those cell phones to prevent spread of viruses

Medical professionals are recommending that everyone clean their cell phones and smart phones on a regular schedule to help restrain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and other viruses such as the flu virus.

Persons typically spread viruses, including the COVID-19 virus, by sneezing or coughing and a recent study of mobile devices used by 250 hospital staff found that coronaviruses can survive for up to nine days on the glass and plastic surfaces of cell phones. Medical professionals have judged that cleaning cell phones may prove a more important health measure than wearing facemask.

Experts estimate that some cell phone users touch their phones more than 2,600 times each day, and the devices can carry 10 times more bacteria (no estimate was given for viruses) than toilet seats.

Some cell phone companies advise cleaning their devices with microfiber cloth and soapy water. Other cell phone providers recommend cleaning wipes and household soap, and yet other providers advise a cloth using laundry detergent.

The science surrounding the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve and what medical professional know about the virus is subject to change.

Recent information provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicates that the risk of asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 is very low. An asymptomatic carrier, also called a healthy carrier, is a person or other animal that has become infected with a pathogen, but the person or animal displays no signs or symptoms.

The most-common manner that the COVID-19 virus has spread is through respiratory droplets expelled by someone who is coughing. If someone is not exhibiting any symptoms there is no need to change daily routines.

Because human coronaviruses most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, individuals -- adults and children -- are reminded to take the same measures that health-care providers recommend annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses.

Advice to the public to help restrain the transmission of the COVID-19 virus includes:

-- Get a flu shot and advise other persons to do the same.

-- Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand gel.

-- Cough or sneeze into your elbow. Flu is spread through coughing or sneezing on other people or into your hands. Cover your coughs and sneezes to prevent others from getting sick.

-- Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth to avoid spreading germs.

-- Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious foods.

-- Keep surfaces clean -- especially bedside tables, surfaces in the bathroom, and toys for children -- by wiping them down with a household disinfectant.

CDC officials do not recommend the wearing of facemasks for people who are healthy in response to the COVID-19 virus. A person should only wear a mask if a health-care professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by persons who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms so they can protect others from the risk of getting infected.

If someone has recently traveled from an area with a widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19 and that person has symptoms of the disease -- which are fever, cough, shortness of breath -- they should contact their health-care provider and also call ahead before going to a health-care facility. Their local health-care provider or facility will work closely with state and national health-care officials.

During the past few weeks, a number of state health laboratories have worked to develop testing for the COVID-19 virus. As an example, the state health laboratories in Rhode Island expedited the final steps of implementation to run the test that recently identified the first case of COVID-19 in that state.

Previously, all testing for COVID-19 was done at CDC. Under current policies, each presumptive positive test result must still be confirmed by the CDC laboratories. That policy might change in the future.