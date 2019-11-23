MCSEF awards teachers with grants

The Madison Central School Educational Foundation has announced the Norm Johnson Educator Grant and Performing & Fine Arts awards.

"The MCSEF encourages and rewards innovation in the classroom and provides educational and enrichment opportunities for students and staff beyond what is provided for within the school budget," said MCSEF Director Renae Prostrollo. "Every year, we allocate more money for these grants and every year, we work hard to find additional funds so we can fund more of the requests."

The Norm Johnson Educator Enhancement Grant is for professional development opportunities for educators. The following educators received awards:

-- Lindsey Dietterle and Tammy Palli will be attending the Practical Strategies to Enhance STEM learning Conference.

-- Michelle Hojer and Kristin Morse are attending Get your Teach On, Houston conference.

-- Jennifer Flemming, Valorie Wilkens and ESL teachers hosted a professional to help with Reading & Writing Connections.

-- Erin Riedel will be attending the Dakota TESOL Closer Connections Conference.

The Foundation also awarded two Performing and Fine Arts grant. Nicole Decker received funds to help her purchase jazz band music for her middle school band. Dawn Wiebers purchased containers to organize the play makeup, "Stage Makeup Ready to Go."

The Performing & Fine Arts Grant fund are enhanced by selling the sponsorship of the Madison High School auditorium chairs. Anyone interested in sponsoring a chair should call Prostrollo at 256-7710.