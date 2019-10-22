Student council raising money for scholarships with blood drive

The Madison High School Student Council is asking community members to help them raise money for scholarships by donating blood. For the second time this year, they are hosting a blood drive in the MHS lunchroom.

The blood drive will be held from 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This time, organizers are asking community members to make an appointment.

"Once you get there, it will be super quick if you sign up online," said Kelsey O'Connell, one of the organizers.

In the spring, organizers did not place an emphasis on making an appointment, and the site was not adequately staffed for the number of people who wanted to donate. As a result, some people left prior to giving blood.

Appointments can be made in three ways -- by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by scanning the QR code on posters which organizers are hanging around town. The website asks for a Zip code.

The QR code opens a site which provides a list of MHS options. Those seeking to schedule an appointment must select the school in Madison, S.D., with a blood drive on Wednesday.

Students who are 16 can donate with their parents' consent. Those who are 17 or older do not need consent to donate.

Blood donors are asked to enter the building through the main gym doors on the north size of the building. This door will be staffed to allow visitor access.

As with the blood drive earlier this year, the American Red Cross will be providing scholarships if the school meets benchmarks. If at least 30 pints are donated, the ARC will award a $250 scholarship. If more than 300 are donated, the school would receive $3,000 in scholarship money.

"We're going to do two of them this year to raise more money," said Ally Sahr, another student organizer.

Scholarship recipients will be determined through a drawing. When individuals donate blood, they will have the option of naming a senior. That senior's name will then be entered into the drawing.