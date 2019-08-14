MHS to see handbook changes

The Madison School Board has approved a list of changes to the Madison High School handbook that includes rule changes regarding absenteeism and extracurricular activities, smart watches, makeup assignments and vaping.

In the area of student absenteeism, MHS students need to attend a class day by 9 a.m. on the day of an evening activity to participate in the sports event or other extracurricular activity. The MHS activities director and/or principal have the final decision on participation.

Madison school administrators added smart watches and any other smart devices to the list of cell phones, pagers, cameras and laser-pointers that they don't want students to use during school hours.

High school administrators want all student cell phones turned off and placed out of sight from 8:15 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. on class days. MHS students are allowed to use their cell phones during the lunch break.

If a student violates the cell-phone policy, the cell phone is turned in to the office for the day and returned at 3:10 p.m. for the first offense. For second and subsequent offenses, the cell phone is turned into the office by 8:15 a.m. and returned at 3:10 p.m. for five school days.

If a student fails to turn in their cell phone, additional days are added to the violation. The student will also serve one hour of detention.

After multiple cell-phone violations, administrators will determine any disciplinary action for students who habitually violate the policy.

For unexcused absences, students will face a grade reduction for class assignments on the missed day. Before the latest handbook changes, students received no credit. Now, during the first unexcused absence, the student will receive a maximum of 75% for any work completed. During the second unexcused absence, the student can receive a maximum of 67% for any work completed.

Regarding students serving out-of-school suspensions, they are expected to make up their class work and will receive a maximum 67% of the earned grade. They previously could only earn a maximum of 50% of their earned grade. All makeup work given to the student on an out-of-school suspension is due when the student returns to the classroom.

The students who participate in National Honor Society can be dismissed from the organization for use of a nicotine-delivery device. Vaping was added to other violations, including alcohol, tobacco and controlled drugs.