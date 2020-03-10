First Premier Bank to open Madison branch

(Editor's note: The addition of businesses and services has a huge impact on a community of any size, especially one the size of Madison. Find more stories about people and places having a local impact in the Community Impact special section online at DailyLeaderExtra.com.)

First Premier Bank announced in late January that the Sioux Falls-based financial institution would open a new branch bank in downtown Madison.

In addition, First Premier Bank officials hired Floyd Rummel, an experienced Madison banking executive, to head their new branch bank in Lake County.

Tony Nour, First Premier's senior vice president, said Rummel had joined the staff at First Premier Bank in 2019 and will serve as a vice president/market leader. Nour emphasized that Rummel provides more than 15 years of professional experience to First Premier.

Dave Rozenboom, president of First Premier Bank, noted that Rummel is an experienced banker who has shown dedication to his customers and community.

"As we explore new opportunities, we look for leaders who are well-aligned with our culture, and Floyd is a great fit," Rozenboom said in a press release.

Rummel, a Lead native, graduated from Dakota State University in 2003 and is active in many community organizations, including the Madison Rotary chapter. He also serves as a board member for the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, DSU Foundation and Bethel Foundation. He and his wife Megan have three daughters.

During the first half of December, First Premier Bank submitted an application to the South Dakota Division of Banking and to the board members of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis to open a branch bank in Madison.

The Sioux Falls bank asked Federal Reserve officials to approve the establishment of a branch bank at 202 N.W. 2nd St. in Madison. On Jan. 21, the Minneapolis board of governors approved the establishment of a new branch bank. South Dakota banking officials also gave their approval.

According to Rozenboom, land in downtown Madison was purchased near the intersection of N.W. 2nd St. and Van Eps Ave. and construction will begin this spring. First Premier Bank plans to install a temporary facility at the construction site until the new bank building is completed.

"There are so many great things happening in the community, and our relationship with Dakota State University makes it a great fit with First Premier Bank." Rozenboom said.

First Premier Bank and the bank's leadership have invested significantly in the campus at DSU. The bank has also recently launched a DSU-branded debit card that generates funding for the DSU Foundation each time the card is used for financial transactions.

First Premier Bank was founded by T. Denny Sanford, who was raised in St. Paul, Minn. In 1986, Sanford purchased United National Bank, a Watertown-based bank, and he later renamed the financial institution First Premier Bank.

After changes were made in South Dakota banking law, Sanford sought to expand his bank by extending credit to higher-risk individuals who might have their applications turned down by traditional lenders. The applicants were typically people with damaged credit due to past financial difficulty, divorce, job loss and other hardships. In 1989, the bank began issuing credit cards, managing credit lines and collections tightly to mitigate risk.

Through its credit business, First Premier Bank grew into a major national participant in consumer credit and banking. Today, Premier Bankcard services more than 3 million credit card holders across the nation. Sanford serves as chairman and sole owner of United National Corporation, the holding company for First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, which is today rated as the 17th most profitable bank with assets estimated at more than $1 billion. First Premier is the nation's 12th largest issuer of Mastercard credit cards.

First Premier Bank currently operates 16 branches in eastern South Dakota. In addition to personal, business and agricultural-sector banking, First Premier offers a variety of financial services including wealth management, mortgage banking, and investment, treasury and trust services.